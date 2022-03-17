Kim Kardashian says she’s taking the ‘high-road’ amid divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed that’s she’s taking the “high-road” amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The reality star, 41, discussed how her children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two – are her biggest priority during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. According to Kardashian, regardless of what’s going on with West, she tries to “do whatever’s best for [her] kids.”

“I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful,” she said. “No matter what goes on, he’s the father of my kids, I’ll always be protective. “I’ll always want my kids to see the best of the best.”

“So I just try to, as hard as it can be sometimes, I do try to ignore it, and just do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.”

The Skims founder then acknowledged how the “challenges” in her life have felt like “lessons” that she’s “meant to learn” something from.

“I also think sometimes that these are lessons that have been put in my life for a reason,” she continued. “As hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, ‘OK, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it, and how can I just get through it? And what is this challenge placed here in my life?’”

She said that while reflecting on her life that way may seem “super zen,” it is what she “really” does.

Kardashian also shared how she “used to care so much about narratives” and now tries to focus more on what feels “right” in “[her] soul.”

“I try to think like, ‘OK, I have to get better at this,’” she explained. “One of my things was, I used to care so much about narratives and what’s true and what’s not true on anything, on any subjects … I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can.”

She emphasised that when things aren’t going as expected, she still tries to “learn” and “move on.”

“[The] whole message that I try to take from anything not going your way in life is to just try to learn, mom on, and be a good person,” she said.

Kardashian has previously discussed narratives on one of West’s recent Instagram posts, where she asked him to stop the “narrative” that he wasn’t allowed to see his children. “You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she commented on West’s post.

Kardashian filed for divorced from the rapper in February 2021, and she was ruled legally single earlier this month. She’s currently in a relationship with Pete Davidson, as they went official on Instagram last week.

West recently had his Instagram account suspended for 24 hours after attacking Trevor Noah with a racial slur. This occurred after Noah made comments on The Daily Show about West’s recent behaviour towards Kardashian and Davidson.