Kim Kardashian has opened up about how happy she is with Pete Davidson, while revealing that the Saturday Night Live comedian has had her name branded on his chest.

The reality star, 41, discussed her romance with Davidson, 28, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After DeGenres congratulated Kardashian for “going official” with Davidson on Instagram, the Skims founder joked: “I guess it’s not official until you post.”

According to Kardashian, she didn’t want to post any photos with the comedian that could come off as “desperate,” so she decided to give just “a glimpse” of their relationship.

“I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like: ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute,’” she explained. “But then I’m like: ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’”

“I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like, I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed,” she added. “Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”

In an Instagram post shared on 11 March, Kardashian posted two photos with Davidson: one where he had his head in her lap and another, taken by the SNL comedian, where Kardashian could be seen blowing a kiss at the camera.

While discussing the pair’s relationship, DeGeneres said she sees a “shift in” and “a whole different side” of Kardashian.

“I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy,” Kardashian responded. “And I went for it. I was like: ‘you know what, I’m in my 40s like f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’”

“I went for it and I took my time,” she added. “I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

Kardashian also addressed rumours that Davidson has her name tattoed on his body, with the beauty mogul revealing Davidson has gotten “a few tattoos” dedicated to their relationship. Kardashian also clarified that the tattoo of her name on spotted on Davidson’s chest is actually a “branding”.

“It’s actually a branding,” she said. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different.”

When DeGeneres asked if an “iron thing” went on to Davidson’s body to “brand KIM,” Kardashian said yes.

While Kardashian said that each one of Davidson’s tattoo are something “cutesy,” she said her favourite is the one that says: “my girl is a lawyer,” as she passed her Bar exam last December.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West last year, and Davidson were first spotted together back in October, shortly after she hosted SNL, where they shared an onscreen kiss.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kardashian revealed that she plans to discuss how she met Davidson, along with additional details about their relationship, in her family’s newest series, The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu in the US on 14 April and on Disney Plus in the UK.