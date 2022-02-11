Billie Eilish has responded after Kanye West demanded an apology from her after reports that the singer made a dig at Travis Scott during her recent concert.

The 20-year-old stopped in the middle of her performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last week after she noticed a fan having difficulty breathing.

After the incident had been seen to, she told the crowd: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Many interpreted Eilish’s comment as a put-down of Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld concert in November while people in the crowd were being crushed.

Sharing a news report about Eilish “dissing” Scott, West (who has legally changed his name to Ye) wrote on Instagram: “Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen.”

“Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform,” Ye wrote.

Eilish responded to West’s message in the comment section of his post.

She wrote: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

On Thursday (10 February), Ye posted another message about mental health after a fan claimed that the rapper was “off his meds”.

The Donda rapper shared an image of a comment that read: “Mans off the meds album gonna go crazy.”

Ye replied to it by saying: “The world is racist, sexist, homophobic, and crazy phobic at our core. Its [sic] cheap and dismissive to say I’m off my meds anytime I speak up.

“Phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of, it means not giving power to. Lets [sic] be more conscious and not write each other off so easily,” he added.