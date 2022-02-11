Kanye West took to social media to speak about mental health after a fan claimed that the rapper was “off his meds”.

On Thursday (10 February), the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, shared an image of a comment that read: “Mans off the meds album gonna go crazy.”

The 44-year-old rapper replied: “The world is racist, sexist, homophobic, and crazy phobic at our core. Its [sic] cheap and dismissive to say I’m off my meds anytime I speak up.

“Phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of, it means not giving power to. Lets [sic] be more conscious and not write each other off so easily,” Ye added.

The rapper revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when promoting his 2018 album Ye, describing it as a “superpower” in his song “Yikes”.

In an interview with Forbes magazine in 2019, the father of four discussed his condition and the way in which people discuss mental health.

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future,” Ye said.

“Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into, and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover,” he added, referring to the magazine’s cover that month.

Ye’s recent post comes after the Donda rapper demanded an apology from Billie Eilish after reports that the singer made a dig at Travis Scott during her recent concert.

Eilish stopped in the middle of her performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta last week after she noticed a fan having difficulty breathing. After the incident had been seen to, she told the crowd: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Many interpreted Eilish’s comment as a put-down of Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld concert in November while people in the crowd were being crushed. In an interview a month after the tragedy, Scott had claimed he wasn’t aware people were seriously injured and had died until after his performance was over.