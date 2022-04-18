With her first Grammy win in the bag, and this month’s pair of prestigious Coachella appearances, now seems a very strange time for Doja Cat to be retiring.

However, that’s just what the Los Angeles artist said she was going to do earlier this year, after Doja Cat changed her Twitter username to “I quit” on 25 March over criticism from her Paraguayan fans.

Her majestic show at Coachella on Sunday (17 April), however is proof positive that getting out of music is the last thing this genre-skipping, near perfect pop star should be doing.

Arriving to a wailing guitar solo – and fitting in twice as many costume changes as Megan Thee Stallion managed last night – Doja Cat’s full bells and whistles performance is a fitting riposte to those who might wonder where the big rock bands were on the bill this year.

For the past few years rappers, DJs and producers have filled the festival top spots, with the days when headliners looked like Guns N’ Roses, Jack White and Muse very much in the past.

Doja Cat though is as much a rock’n’roll sensation as she is a TikTok triumph. A somewhat corny Sunset Strip stereotype of a “rawk dude”, complete with denim cut offs, shades and long blonde hair accompanies her on 2021’s addictive “Woman” but somehow it works, perhaps because in here in the state the birthed Red Hot Chili Peppers, such earnest showmanship isn’t immediately met with eye rolls.

Things get heavier still when rapper Rico Nasty joins her for the industrial hip hop of “Tia Tamera”, while Doja’s fondness for outfits that pay tribute to leather daddy bondage wear and flaming pyro make it seem more and more like we’re actually at a full throttle metal show. But it’s not just the heavy stuff that Doja races through in less than an hour.

Barrelling through the genres, we also get dubby house, Bjork-inspired electronics, Sade-style slow jams and Kate Bush-worthy weirdness. She even debuts the flashy “Vegas”, her “Hound Dog” sampling track from Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, alongside “Kiss Me More”.

Retire now? Doja Cat’s only just getting started.

