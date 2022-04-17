Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time.

The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing.

However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.

“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,” one Twitter fan wrote, adding, “But it was so gorgeous.”

Elsewhere, the singer’s hype man “Jay Bone” was criticised online for drowning the singer out.

“Who is Jay Bone why is he ruining Megan’s set???!!!???? Someone take his mic???!!!!???,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my god. Megan Thee Stallion’s hype man really is going to shout over her the entire performance, isn’t he??” another tweeted.

The Independent has reached out to the singer’s representative for comment.

Megan’s fans were impressed with her forthcoming single, claiming it had “mid-Nineties Lil Kim vibes”. Some Twitter users speculating that the American rapper will feature as a collaborator on the new song.

Meghan Thee Stallion’s set will be followed by Billie Eilish’s history-making performance in Indio, California, with the 20-year-old singer set to become the youngest Coachella headliner to date.

Follow live updates from the festival here.