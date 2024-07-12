Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Billie Eilish appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s popular Chicken Shop Date web series on Friday (12 July) and fans are calling it the “flirtiest” episode yet.

The show sees British comedian Dimoldenberg interview musicians in fried chicken shops in London under the comedic pretence of taking them on a date.

The host began by telling the 22-year-old singer: “I got you vegan chicken nuggets and chips for your lunch... Because I’m not available on the menu yet.”

“Damn, I was really hoping that it could be you,” Eilish replied.

Throughout the episode, viewers commented on the singer’s intense eye contact with Dimoldenberg.

“I would say you have very flirtatious eyes,” she tells the “Ocean Eyes” star.

“What about them, is it just because they’re big?” Eilish asks.

“I think it’s because they’re big but then they also come with a smile... it’s very mesmerizing, actually,” Dimoldenberg responds, to which her date replies: “You’re pretty mesmerizing.”

In the comments section, fans of the show reacted to the pair’s intense chemistry.

“More emotional love story than Twilight,” wrote one person.

“I want someone to look at me the way Billie looks at Amelia,” wrote another.

“Girl got me giggling and blushing i’d literally melt,” said a third.

“Giggling and kicking my feet watching this,” a fourth agreed.

“This was the most date date Amelia’s ever been on, yikes hahahaha. Amazing chemistry,” another added.

Billie Eilish flirts with Amelia Dimoldenberg on ‘Chicken Shop Date’ ( Amelia Dimoldenberg/YouTube )

The singer is currently supporting the release of her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Read The Independent’s five-star review here.

During a recent conversation with Lana Del Rey for Interview magazine, Eilish revealed that she had never been broken up with.

She told the “Summertime Sadness” creator: “I really don’t like being – I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love.

“I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep. I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up,” she added.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish opened up to Del Rey about her new track “Lunch”, where she not-so-subtly expresses her interest in women. Del Rey questioned whether Eilish worried about what the public would say when she came out with the song.

Eilish admitted: “I’m pretty aware of what people will say. It’s so weird to grow up and change in front of the world. The craziest part is discovering things about myself and then suddenly, everyone else knows, and I don’t even have a second to think about how it makes me feel.”

In reference to her sexuality and people’s reaction to her being queer, she added: “It’s still a big deal, but it’s not. The thing that’s been frustrating and gives me a lot of anxiety is the feeling of needing to explain myself all the time.”

In April, Eilish spoke to Rolling Stone about her sexuality and how “Lunch” developed. She told the outlet that the song didn’t start out being about women.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” she proclaimed. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand – until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”