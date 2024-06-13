Billie Eilish admits she’s never been broken up with

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Billie Eilish may not like to admit it, but she’s always been the heartbreaker in her relationships.

Celebrating the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, the 22-year-old music icon sat down with Lana Del Rey to discuss her new music and role in past relationships.

The conversation abruptly veered from a mention of the pair’s legendary duet on the Coachella 2024 main stage to talk about Eilish’s outlook on love, as underlined in her 10-song project.

Rey got right into it, asking: “When one of your romantic relationships ends, do you think you leave them with a thousand questions? Or do they leave you with a thousand questions? Or is it split 50-50?

“Is it more dangerous to fall in love with you? Or is it more dangerous for you to fall in love?” Del Rey added in the 13 June published article for Interview Magazine’s summer cover feature.

The “Happier Than Ever” vocalist sat stumped, considering her past experiences. Del Rey guessed the answer would be: “50-50”. Eilish confessed her colleague might be right.

“I think 50-50 is probably accurate,” Eilish admitted before noting: “I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love.”

Continuing with her candidness, the Grammy winner explained that her relationship issues stemmed from problems she has with letting go of her control and becoming vulnerable. Being romantic with a partner isn’t her forte.

Eilish told the “Summertime Sadness” creator: “I really don’t like being – I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love.

“I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep. I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up,” she added.

Del Rey told Eilish she didn’t think Eilish was “rude” for being the one to always break up with her partners. In fact, the “Born to Die” vocalist thought this was caused by Eilish always wanting to “run” from her relationships. But that said, the “Wildflower” singer noted how the public jumps on assumptions without considering why she wants to end these relationships.

“For sure. And I think when people hear that, they’re like, ‘Oh, all you do is break hearts,’” Eilish admitted. “Sure, but that doesn’t mean that people are totally innocent. It means that I was like, ‘Oh, let me get the f*** out of here.’ Or it means things just weren’t right.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish opened up to Del Rey about her new track “Lunch”, where she not-so-subtly expresses her interest in women. Del Rey questioned whether Eilish worried about what the public would say when she came out with the song.

“Are you wondering what people are going to say about the song ‘Lunch’?” Del Rey asked.

Eilish admitted: “I’m pretty aware of what people will say. It’s so weird to grow up and change in front of the world. The craziest part is discovering things about myself and then suddenly, everyone else knows, and I don’t even have a second to think about how it makes me feel.”

In April, Billie Eilish spoke to Rolling Stone about her sexuality and how “Lunch” developed. She told the outlet that the song didn’t start out being about women.

“That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” she proclaimed. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand – until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”