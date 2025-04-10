Anne Hathaway celebrated Arsenal's victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League with a rendition of “The Angel (North London Forever).”

After the game, the actor took to Instagram with a video of herself singing the Louis Mark Dunford tune, which is known as the club’s anthem.

Along with her heartfelt performance, she went on to call star player Declan Rice "the man of the game".

The star previously declared her love for the London club when she celebrated Leandro Trossard’s goal against Wolves last season.