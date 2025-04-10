Trump declares war on showers to ‘take care of my beautiful hair’

Donald Trump declared a “war on showers” on Wednesday, 9 April, signing an executive order to lift restrictions on water pressure in showers saying he wanted to "take care of my beautiful hair."

His move came as a global trade war was further inflamed when the US president abruptly backed down on much of his tariff plan, announcing a 90-day pause for dozens of countries.

In the Oval Office, he told his staff members and supporters: “I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet, comes out drip, drip, drip, it's ridiculous.”