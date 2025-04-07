Trump claims world’s biggest tech leaders don’t blame him for tariffs

Donald Trump has claimed that the world’s biggest tech leaders, whom he did not name, told him they do not blame him for imposing his sweeping tariff plan.

While speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, en route to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday, 6 April, the US president was asked if he had talked to any tech leaders over the weekend about his economic policy.

When pressed to name who he talked to, Trump said he did not want to name them.

The Republican remained committed to his tariff plan even as stock futures dropped again.