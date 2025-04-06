Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stock futures drop again as Trump remains defiant on tariffs plan roiling international markets

Monday 07 April 2025 00:48 BST
Comments
President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Air Force One on Sunday evening as he flies back to Washington, D.C. after a weekend golfing in Florida
President Donald Trump speaks to the media on Air Force One on Sunday evening as he flies back to Washington, D.C. after a weekend golfing in Florida (REUTERS)

U.S. stock futures dropped again on Sunday evening after the markets suffered a bloodbath during the week following President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 4.1 percent, or 1,531 points, late on Sunday, while S&P 500 futures dropped 4.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 5.3 percent.

As the news emerged, Trump put out a statement on his social media platform insisting that he would follow through on his policies, despite them roiling the markets and threatening to disrupt the global financial order.

He wrote: “We have massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the “Presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!”

Stocks were expected to open lower on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he flew back to Washington, D.C. after a weekend golfing in Florida, Trump said multiple world leaders had been calling him and being very “solicitous” in discussions about his new tariffs regime. However, he declined to name any of the countries he had spoken to, saying he did not know whether the conversations had been private or not.

More follows …

