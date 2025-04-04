Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JPMorgan analysts have raised the recession risk to 60 percent as the stock market tumbled following President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement.

Trump announced at least 10 percent blanket tariffs on all countries — except for Russia — Wednesday, sending investors into a panic. The Dow dropped 1,000 points at opening on Friday after China placed retaliatory 34 percent tariffs on U.S. goods. That followed a historically bad day Thursday for the Dow and NASDAQ stock markets, which saw significant drops in both.

Investors fear the impact of the tariffs, which many have predicted will raise prices for consumers.

The NASDAQ is on track to fall 20 percent or more below its recent peak by closing Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

JPMorgan analysts had the recession risk at just 40 percent before Trump’s tariff announcement. The last time the increase was that large was in 1968 — and it was followed by a recession, JPMorgan economists noted.

open image in gallery Economists have raised the recession risk to 60 percent following President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs announcement ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s also possible the U.S. will enter a recession while the rest of the world is spared, according to analysts.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that Trump’s tariffs will likely raise inflation and slow economic growth. Trump called on Powell to cut interest rates minutes before his speech.

“He is always ‘late,’ but he could now change his image, and quickly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS,” he added.

The Dow saw a point drop Thursday that ranked in the top five worst of all time, while the NASDAQ also suffered its most significant one-day point drop in the market’s history on Thursday. The S&P 500 also saw its biggest one-day drop since March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

open image in gallery Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Friday after the Dow dropped 1,000 points at opening ( Getty Images )

But Trump and his allies insist the market is healthy, despite these massive drops.

“I think it's going very well,” Trump said of the stock market Thursday. “It was an operation. I like when a patient gets operated on and it's a big thing.”

He continued to defend his move Friday, writing on Truth Social it is a “great time to get rich, richer than ever before.”

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio similarly defended the tariffs, saying he’s confident the markets will bounce back.

“Businesses around the world, including in trade and global trade, they just need to know what the rules are,” Rubio said from a NATO meeting in Brussels on Friday. “Once they know what the rules are, they will adjust to those rules.”