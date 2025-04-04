Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stock markets expected to continue plunge as investors fear impact of Trump’s tariffs and China’s response

Friday’s stock market comes after a historically bad day as investors react to Trump’s tariff plan

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
,Alex Lang
Friday 04 April 2025 13:55 BST
Comments
Trump announces 'Liberation Day' tariffs on Britain

Friday’s stock markets are set to continue their drop in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement - with Dow Jones futures down 1,400 points in overnight trading.

On Thursday, Wall Street saw a historically bad day with the Dow Jones having a point drop that ranked in the top 5 worst of all time. The NASDAQ saw its largest one-day point drop in that market’s history.

Stock markets are set to open at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Investors appeared to be spooked by the impacts of Trump’s tariff and China’s retaliatory 34 percent tariffs on U.S. goods in response.

Stock markets futures were down more than 1,400 points before Friday’s opening signaling another tough day ahead for Wall Street in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement
Stock markets futures were down more than 1,400 points before Friday’s opening signaling another tough day ahead for Wall Street in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement (AP)

Trump announced sweeping tariffs on U.S. trading partners sparking fears of a global trade war. He said it is necessary to make it fair for American manufacturers and return jobs to America. However, experts have said his plan could have a massive negative impact on the economy.

JPMorgan’s Chief Economist Bruce Kasman said the investment bank now sees a 60 percent chance of the global economy entering recession in 2025, up from 40 percent.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in