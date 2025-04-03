Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a historically bad day on Wall Street, the NASDAQ broke a record with its largest single-day point drop in the market’s 50-year history as investors responded to President Donald Trump's tariff plan.

Both the NASDAQ and Dow Jones suffered their worst days since March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dow fell 1,679 points, which ranks in the top five for most points lost in a single day. The NASDAQ fell 1,050 points for its largest one-day drop.

The drop happened as investors got spooked over the potential impact from President Donald Trump’s tariff plan – and fears it could spark a global trade war. Trump has said the policy is necessary to level the playing field for American manufacturers. However, many economists have warned his plan could have a negative impact on the economy as tariffs are expected to raise prices.

Despite Thursday's historically bad day, some analysts believed it could have been worse. “Markets may actually be underreacting, especially if these rates turn out to be final, given the potential knock-on effects to global consumption and trade,” Sean Sun, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, told the Associated Press.

But Trump remained confident.

“The markets are going to boom,” the president predicted outside the White House Thursday. “The country is going to boom.”

open image in gallery The U.S. stock markets had a historically bad day with major losses in both the Dow Jones and NASDAQ as investors feared the impacts from President Donald Trump’s tariff plan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Against the backdrop of sliding markets Thursday, White House officials defended the new tariffs.

“Today, the world starts taking us seriously. Our workforce will finally be treated fairly,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement. Hours earlier he told CNN: “The world should stop exploiting the United States.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a statement: “The President’s historic actions will level the playing field for American workers and usher in a new age of economic strength.”

But former treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, Larry H. Summers, said he would have left his post if such a plan was unveiled. “If any administration of which I was a part had launched an economic policy so totally ungrounded in serious analysis or so dangerous and damaging, I would have resigned in protest,” he wrote Thursday on X.

While announcing his sweeping plan, Trump vowed to usher in a “golden age” for America. But Thursday’s stock market lacked any of that luster.

Major companies — including restaurant chains, retailers, and tech giants —that rely on products from around the globe saw their stocks decline as they brace for supply chain disruptions.

Starbucks ended the day down 11 percent while Chipotle fell nearly 4 percent. Shares Gap tanked 20 percent and Macy’s dropped almost 14 percent. Apple plunged more than 9 percent while Amazon dipped nearly the same amount.

Some automakers also endured a rough day as Trump’s 25 percent tariff on imported cars took effect.

Tesla stock dropped almost 6 percent and Stellantis, parent company of Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge, slid nearly 10 percent. Stellantis announced Thursday it was halting production at its factories in Mexico and Canada. About 900 U.S. employees are expected to be laid off, the automaker said Thursday.

Meanwhile, investors seemed to have found some solace in comfort foods. French fry producer Lamb Weston gained 10 percent while General Mills, Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz each gained nearly 3 percent.

open image in gallery The Dow Jones’ five-day ticker shows the dramatic drop on Thursday where more than 1,600 points was wiped from average ( Google )

open image in gallery Likewise, the NASDAQ five-day ticker shows its drop on Thursday. It was the largest one-day point drop in the market’s history ( Google )

Thursday’s market plunge didn’t seem to ease fears that Trump’s “Liberation Day” could dwindle retirement funds tied to the stock markets.

Georgia Taylor, founder of Tailored Wealth, told the Financial Times: “Those near retirement must monitor their pensions closely. Withdrawing during market downturns can deplete funds faster, so seeking advice on a flexible withdrawal strategy is crucial. This highlights the growing need for financial planning to make pensions last longer.”

“The effect on the retirement savings will depend on the years a person has left until retirement,” Maggie Switek, senior director on the research team at the Milken Institute, told The Independent. “For young adults, with a longer time horizon left until retirement, the effects may be offset by future changes in the market, with the stock markets trending upward over longer periods of time.”

open image in gallery The White House remained confident in Trump’s plan despite the bad day on the stock market ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hedge fund manager Bradley Wickens predicted Thursday was just the beginning of a long road ahead for the fallout of Trump’s tariff plan. He told the Wall Street Journal: “The true nature of how negative this is is going to take time to manifest itself during April and May, as it all dawns on everyone that, ‘Wow, these [tariffs] are here for a long time.’"

The final impact of Trump’s plan is still to be determined as companies and other countries determine their response.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Trump’s decision a “major blow” to the global economy, adding: “We are now preparing for further countermeasures, to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country plans to match the U.S.’s 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles: “We take these measures reluctantly. And we take them in ways that is intended and will cause maximum impact in the United States and minimum impact in Canada.”

In the face of tariff panic and market turbulence, asked how he thought things were going, Trump replied: “I think it’s going very well.”