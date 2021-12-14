Billie Eilish has revealed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19 in August.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday (13 December), the 19-year-old singer claimed that she’s still facing side effects months after she tested positive for the virus.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was,” the Happier Than Ever singer said.

“It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost,” she revealed.

Eilish also said that she wouldn’t have been able to fight the virus if it wasn’t for “vaccines”.

“I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad… When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible,” she said.

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon on SNL (Twitter/@nbcsnl)

“But really, in the scheme of Covid, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f****** horrible,” Eilish added.

In other news, the seven-time Grammy Award winner hosted Saturday Night Live on 11 December and also performed as the episode’s musical guest.

The “Oxytocin” singer became the 42nd celebrity to swing double duty as SNL host and musical guest, joining the likes of The Rolling Stones, MC Hammer, Justin Timberlake, and Nick Jonas.

During the episode, Eilish performed comedian Kate McKinnon’s “Lonely Christmas” skit which was a hilarious, horrible holiday nightmare.

The pre-taped sketch opened with Eilish watching through the window as snow falls on Christmas Eve, when her gaze settles on her lonely, elderly neighbour (played by McKinnon) in the apartment opposite her own.

In a bid to spread some Christmas cheer, she grabs a piece of paper, writes “Merry Christmas” on it and holds it up for McKinnon to see.

Taking a page out of the video for Taylor Swift’s 2009 song “You Belong with Me”, the neighbours start exchanging messages via hurriedly scribbled notes pressed against their windows. But the back-and-forth becomes increasingly horrific as McKinnon is revealed to be a murderous mother who flashes teen Billie.