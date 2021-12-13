Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon’s Lonely Christmas SNL skit is a holiday nightmare

It starts with a friendly dinner party invite and ends with... nudity

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 13 December 2021 07:30
Comments
Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon SNL

Billie Eilish and comedian Kate McKinnon’s “Lonely Christmas” skit on Saturday’s episode (11 December) of Saturday Night Live was a hilarious, horrible holiday nightmare.

The pre-taped sketch opened with Eilish – who was both host and musical guest of the episode – watching the snow fall through the window on Christmas Eve, when her gaze settles on her lonely, elderly neighbour (played by 37-year-old McKinnon) in the apartment opposite her own.

In a bid to spread some Christmas cheer, she grabs a piece of paper, writes “Merry Christmas” on it and holds it up for McKinnon to see.

Taking a page out of the video for Taylor Swift’s 2009 song “You Belong with Me”, the neighbours start exchanging messages via hurriedly scribbled notes pressed against their windows. But the back-and-forth becomes increasingly horrific.

Fans of the show were delighted to have McKinnon back on SNL and praised the duo’s comedic timing and on-screen chemistry.

Twitter user Amy Smith wrote: “This one had such amazing heightening! Kate and Bille are so freaking funny together!”

“Best bit of the night,” other viewers declared, calling it the perfect mix of “sweet and scary”.

First-time SNL host Eilish previously appeared as musical guest on Woody Harrelson’s 2019 episode.

Reacting to the news that she was both host and musical guest on the 11 December episode, the Grammy winner wrote on social media: “CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!”

Paul Rudd will host the winter finale of the NBC sketch show on 18 December. Charli XCX will perform as the musical guest on Rudd’s episode.

