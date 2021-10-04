Billie Eilish has confirmed that she will be playing Glastonbury in 2022.

In a post shared to Instagram Stories on Sunday night (3 October), the singer grinned at the camera while wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words: “Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm.”

She simply captioned the post: “2022.”

Eilish, who made headlines this weekend after calling out the Texas abortion laws while on stage in Austin, last performed at the festival in 2019, when she played the Other Stage.

The line-up for next summer’s Glastonbury is yet to be officially announced. The 19-year-old’s social media post makes her one of the first artists to confirm they will be playing when the festival returns next summer.

The Somerset music event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with tickets carrying over across both years.

Eilish self-confirmed that she would play at next year’s event (Billie Eilish/Instagram)

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross had been due to headline in 2020 on what would have been Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary year. However, it is currently unknown if any of these acts will return to headline in 2022.

Glastonbury will take place from Wednesday 22 to Sunday 26 June 2022.