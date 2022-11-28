Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

‘I locked that motherf***ker down,’ Eilish exclaimed

Tom Murray
Monday 28 November 2022 23:46
Comments
Billie Eilish reveals Drake texts her

Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.

The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.

Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass – all me! I did that s***. I locked that motherf***ker down.”

Recommended

The 20-year-old added that she is “really excited and really happy” about her 31-year-old boyfriend, particularly because his “love language” is also physical touch.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me,” she explained.

Eilish concluded by saying that Rutherford provided the right balance of “space... love and attention, and equal admiration”.

“I’m just really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me, which is really cool.”

Recommended

The pair made their relationship Instagram-official at the start of November when Eilish shared a reel of photos from Halloween.

Among the photos was one of the pair in costume – featuring Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford dressed as an old man. The pair appeared to be making fun of the inevitable concerns about their age gap, but fans weren’t impressed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in