Oscars slap: Will Smith ‘understands’ if audiences think it’s ‘too soon’ for new film

Will Smith says he "completely understands" if audiences aren't ready to watch him in a film again after his infamous "Oscar's slap."

The actor spoke to FOX 5 about the impact slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year has had on his career.

Ahead of the release of his new film Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, he said he "would absolutely respect" those who do not want to watch it.

His concern, he said, was that his actions would "penalise" his team working on the new production.

