Billy Eichner used his time on stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs to call out “all the homophobes on the Supreme Court”.

While introducing a live performance from Panic! At The Disco, Eichner plugged his upcoming gay rom-com, Bros.

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people,” the comedian told the crowd at at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.

Thomas was among the five justices who voted to overturn the precedent established by Roe v Wade in 1973, making abortion nearly impossible for pregnant people in the 25 states with partial or total bans on the procedure.

He also authored a concurring opinion suggesting the court should revisit other precedents, including those entitling Americans access to same-sex marriage and same-sex relationships.

More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Justice Thomas for his Roe v Wade judgement.

Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eichner’s Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles.

The film is out 30 September in the US and 28 October in the UK.

