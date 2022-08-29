Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2022 MTV VMAs: Billy Eichner eviscerates ‘homophobe’ Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Thomas was among the justices to overturn ‘Roe v Wade’, limiting access to abortion procedures

Tom Murray
Monday 29 August 2022 04:45
Comments
VMAs 2022: Anitta makes history as first Brazilian winner and performer

Billy Eichner used his time on stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs to call out “all the homophobes on the Supreme Court”.

While introducing a live performance from Panic! At The Disco, Eichner plugged his upcoming gay rom-com, Bros.

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people,” the comedian told the crowd at at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.

Thomas was among the five justices who voted to overturn the precedent established by Roe v Wade in 1973, making abortion nearly impossible for pregnant people in the 25 states with partial or total bans on the procedure.

He also authored a concurring opinion suggesting the court should revisit other precedents, including those entitling Americans access to same-sex marriage and same-sex relationships.

Recommended

More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Justice Thomas for his Roe v Wade judgement.

Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs

(Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eichner’s Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles.

The film is out 30 September in the US and 28 October in the UK.

Follow live updates from the 2022 MTV VMAs here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in