2022 MTV VMAs: Billy Eichner eviscerates ‘homophobe’ Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Thomas was among the justices to overturn ‘Roe v Wade’, limiting access to abortion procedures
Billy Eichner used his time on stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs to call out “all the homophobes on the Supreme Court”.
While introducing a live performance from Panic! At The Disco, Eichner plugged his upcoming gay rom-com, Bros.
“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people,” the comedian told the crowd at at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.
Thomas was among the five justices who voted to overturn the precedent established by Roe v Wade in 1973, making abortion nearly impossible for pregnant people in the 25 states with partial or total bans on the procedure.
He also authored a concurring opinion suggesting the court should revisit other precedents, including those entitling Americans access to same-sex marriage and same-sex relationships.
More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Justice Thomas for his Roe v Wade judgement.
Eichner’s Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles.
The film is out 30 September in the US and 28 October in the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies