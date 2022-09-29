Jump to content

Billy Joel to play London’s BST Hyde Park Festival – how to get tickets

It’ll be the ‘Piano Man’ singer’s only European performance in 2023

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 29 September 2022 09:10
Blind piano prodigy joins Billy Joel onstage

BIlly Joel fans in the UK will be overjoyed to learn the musician will make his live return in 2023.

The singer-songwriter of songs including “Piano Man”, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Uptown Girl” has not played in the UK since June 2018.

These days, Joel almost exclusively plays in the US, but has decided to play in London to mark the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park.

Joel’s performance on 7 July will serve as his only European date. It arrives one day before friend and collaborator Bruce Springsteen plays with the E Street Band, which will no doubt leave revellers expecting some form of duet.

The announcement comes shortly before the release of Billy Joel: Live At The Yankee Stadium, a film made to celebrate the musician’s 50 years in the business.

Joel, 73, won his first two Grammy awards at the 21st annual awards ceremony for track “Just The Way You Are”, which was taken from his album The Stranger.

How to get tickets to Billy Joel at BST Hyde Park?

The first presale tickets will be available to American Express card members from 10am on Thursday (29 September), with tickets going on general sale at 10am on October 6.

