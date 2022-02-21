The Subways frontman Billy Lunn has issued a public apology for past “s****y decisions”, as he opens up about his diagnosis with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

A statement was shared from the British rock band’s official Twitter account on Sunday (20 February), which disclosed that he was receiving treatment and support “after many damaging years”.

“You may have seen that I have been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, and that I’m now awaiting treatment and medication,” Lunn said.

“This came about following a suicide attempt last summer (2021), after I was confronted with the fact that I was cheating on my wife whilst claiming we were separated.”

Lunn is married to Rowena Alice Lewis, a writer, DJ and entertainment reporter for BBC Radio.

“This wasn’t an isolated incident,” Lunn continued in his statement. “I’ve engaged in similar patterns of behaviour with other women throughout my marriage, behaviour of which I am so eternally ashamed, and for which I am every day trying to atone.

“As well as finally being diagnosed with BPD after many damaging years, I’m now in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), and I’ll continue striving to be and do better by being honest and dealing with my problems. And these are my problems.”

Lunn said that, while he has BPD, he was “the one who made the s****y decisions”.

“I want to apologise to every single person I have hurt with my actions,” he said. “Most of all, I want to apologise to my wife, who I love to very much.”

Shortly after Lunn shared his statement, his wife tweeted: “There’s always at least one person who still manages to blame the woman, even if she’s the one that’s been cheated on. Stay classy, everyone.”

Formed by Lunn, Charlotte Cooper, Camille Phillips and former drummer Josh Morgan, The Subways first rose to prominence after winning a competition to play the Other Stage at Glastonbury festival in 2004.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Along with releasing hits such as “Rock & Roll Queen” and “Oh Yeah”, the group featured as themselves in TV and film, including Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla and an episode of The OC.

They signed a new record deal with Alcopop! last year, and released a Black Lives Matter-inspired single titled “Fight”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.