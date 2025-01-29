Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken out after his son, Trace Cyrus, claimed that the country music star had pushed his family away and that he “barely recognised” the man he once knew.

Controversy erupted over the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s performance at the inauguration of US president Donald Trump, which many viewers branded an “epic disaster”.

During the show, Billy Ray appeared to suffer from technical issues and at one point asked the sound crew if they just wanted him to “get the hell off the stage”.

Following the concert, his adopted son and fellow musician Trace, 35, shared a lengthy statement that he said was coming from “a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon”.

Billy Ray has now posted a short video to YouTube from his 2008 track “Somebody Say a Prayer”, along with a caption that seemed to address his family strife.

“Sunday callin,” he wrote. “Giving thanks for the California rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children… sons and daughters… and their mother.

“Let this moment be the start of healing for us all.”

Billy Ray appeared to be referring to the rainstorms that have aided firefighters in the battle against devastating wildfires that have destroyed thousands of buildings across southern California and left at least 29 dead.

“I love you Dad,” his son Trace wrote in his original post. “We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea and I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

Trace Cyrus (third from left) accused his father Billy Ray (right) of threatening him with legal action ( Instagram/Trace Cyrus/Getty )

In a second post over the weekend, Trace accused his father of threatening him with legal action, presumably for going public with the family’s ongoing issues.

“For you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace,” he said. “Pappy is looking down at you with such disappointment I can assure you. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

He continued: “I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

Billy Ray, who rose to fame as a country music singer in the early Nineties, has six children, including pop singers Miley and Noah Cyrus, whom he shares with his ex-wife Tish Finley, and their son Braison.

He also adopted Finley’s children from a previous relationship: daughter Brandi Glenn Cyrus, and Trace.

Last week, his ex-wife Firerose, whom he married shortly after finalising his divorce from Finley, also spoke out amid the controversy surrounding his inauguration performance.