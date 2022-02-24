Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus splits from wife Lena after 41 years of marriage

Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus and his wife Lena have split after 41 years of marriage.

The pair married in 1981 and went on to have two children together.

On Wednesday (23 February), Björn and Lena shared a joint statement announcing their plans to divorce “after many fine and eventful years”.

“We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together,” they said.

Björn met music journalist Lena Källersjö in 1981, two years after he had split from his former bandmate Agnetha Fältskog. He and Fältskog had two children together.

Previously speaking about meeting Lena, Björn said: “We really fell in love with lightning. So strange that you are a bachelor for a week and then just fall there right away.”

Last year, Abba reunited to release their first original music in 40 years.

Their ninth studio album Voyage topped the charts in the UK and gave the band their highest ever US chart position at No 2.

In May, a concert series also titled Voyage will begin at the purposely built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The group will be represented by digital avatars and perform their classic hits such as “Dancing Queen” and “Gimme Gimme Gimme”.

You can find out more information about getting tickets here.