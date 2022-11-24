Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first wave of acts for Black Deer 2023 have been announced, along with the festival’s new partnership with The Independent.

Black Deer is an Americana music festival that will take place in Eridge Park in Kent next year on 16-18 June 2023.

Organisers have just announced the first additions to the lineup, including the legendary Bonnie Raitt in an exclusive UK festival appearance.

"I’m really looking forward to coming to Black Deer Festival. I hear it’s a real home away from home for American musicians. See you next summer!” the Grammy-winning artist said.

Other acts include the likes of Colorado-formed act Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Australian band The Teskey Brothers, songwriting legend Lucinda Williams, Arizona-based rock band Calexico, and Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell.

Music fans will also find a number of up and comers on the lineup, including Elles Bailey, Amythyst Kiah, Robert Vincent, Bella White and Dylan Earl.

While the festival is centred around music, there are also plenty of other activities to enjoy.

Black Deer hosts a range of outdoor activities for kids in the Young Folk area, as well as authentic Americana heritage including artisan food and drink stalls, custom motorcycles, denim and leather workshops and much more.

The Independent has called Black Deer festival one of “the most culturally eclectic and rewarding festival experiences in the UK”.

Founders of the Black Deer Festival, Gill Tee and Debs Shilling, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to reveal the first names for Black Deer Festival 2023. Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell… it reads like a who’s who of Americana music past and present.

“We can’t wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all!”

Black Deer line-up 2023 so far (Black Deer)

How to get tickets:

The first tier of Black Deer tickets are available from here.

The website includes a limited number of day and weekend tickets and VIP upgrades.