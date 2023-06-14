Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim has apologised to her fans for leaving the Melbourne concert early due to “deteriorating” health on Sunday (11 June).

Over the weekend, Blackpink was performing in Melbourne, Australia, as part of their ongoing “Born Pink” tour.

However, in footage shared on social media, Jennie, 27, was seen exiting the show midway through the band’s performance.

In an update following the show, the band’s management company YG Entertainment announced: “We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink World Tour in Melbourne performance on 11 June, member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition.”

On Wednesday (14 June), The Idol star issued a statement and apology to her fans on Instagram for not being able to finish the show.

“Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday,” Jennie wrote on her Instagram stories.

“I’m doing my best to recover. Your understanding and support means the world to me,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who came out to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

It is not known what Jennie’s health condition is. The Independent has contacted her representative for comment.

Earlier this month, Jennie made her acting debut on Sam Levinson’s new HBO drama series, The Idol starring Lily Rose-Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Speaking of her role and her experience working with Depp, Jennie told Women’s Wear Daily that “it definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before.

“It was like breaking a wall for me,” she added.

“[Rose-Depp] really helped me a lot,” Jennie said. “Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there.

The Idol follows the story of Jocelyn (Rose-Depp), a troubled popstar on the rise who falls prey to a cult leader named Tedros, played by Tesfaye.

The Idol is available to watch in the UK on Sky and NOW.