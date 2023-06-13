Blackpink star Jennie exits concert early due to ‘deteriorating condition’ onstage

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blackpink star Jennie is “recovering” after her “deteriorating condition” forced her to leave the stage early on Sunday (11 June).

The K-pop girlband, which headlined Coachella Festival this year, was performing in Melbourne, Australia, this weekend as part of their ongoing “Born Pink” tour.

However, in footage shared on social media, Jennie, 27, was seen exiting the show midway through the band’s performance.

In a statement following the show, the band’s management company YG Entertainment announced: “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11, member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition.

“JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

Various clips shared online showed the South Korean singer breathing heavily and holding onto the side of the stage for support.

The statement added: “JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible.”

Blackpink – which also comprises members Lalisa, Jisoo and Rosé – has been on tour since October of last year and is due to conclude in Auckland, New Zealand, later this month.

Jennie recently made her acting debut on Sam Levinson’s new HBO drama series, The Idol starring Lily Rose-Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like breaking a wall for me,” she told Women’s Wear Daily about the role.

“[Rose-Depp] really helped me a lot,” Jennie added. “Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there.

The show follows Rose-Depp as a troubled popstar on the rise who falls prey to a cult leader, played by Tesfaye.