Blackpink at BST Hyde Park tickets: How to buy tickets

Korean pop group join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel and P!nk on next year’s line-up

Louis Chilton
Friday 21 October 2022 10:24
Preview of Blackpink's debut single

Blackpink are set to become the first Korean pop group to headline the British Summer Time (BST) festival at London’s Hyde Park.

The band join a roster of headliners that includes Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, and P!nk, for BST’s 10th anniversary year.

This year’s BST lineup included sets from Elton John, Adele and the Rolling Stones.

See below for how to buy tickets to the event.

Blackpink are currently embarking on a global tour, and are set to arrive in Europe and the UK this Winter. This includes a sold-out two-night stint at London’s O2 arena in late November/early December.

The BST Hyde Park set is, however, currently Blackpink’s only announced performance for 2023.

Blackpink will perform at Hyde Park on Sunday 2 July 2023.

Tickets for the concert will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 October.

Click here to find tickets for Blackpink’s BST Hyde Park performance on Ticketmaster.

Over the past six years, Blackpink have become one of the most prominent k-pop groups in the world, and one of the most popular bands full stop.

Their latest album, BORN PINK, was released in September. Among the prominent artists the group have collaborated with in the past are Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.

