Blake Shelton has joked that he didn’t invite friend andThe Voice co-star Adam Levine to his wedding because of an interview he gave to Ellen Degeneres.

Shelton and singer Gwen Stefani were married in a private ceremony on their ranch in Oklahoma in July, in front of around 30 guests.

Appearing on The Ellen Show, Shelton recalled a conversation DeGeneres had with Levine back in April, where the Maroon 5 frontman claimed he didn’t support their marriage.

“She's so cool, and he's not,” Levine, who regularly spars with Shelton on The Voice, joked.

“I'll go to the wedding, and I'll object,” he said. “I will probably not be invited, now that I'm saying this on live television, but I'll be there, somehow.”

“That's the reason we didn't invite him to the wedding,” Shelton told DeGeneres in the interview on 6 December. “[Because of] that interview he did on your show.”

The country musician had previously been grilled by late-night host Jimmy Fallon for the same reason.

“We only had room for one NBC host at the wedding so we had Carson (Daly),” Shelton told him.

He told DeGeneres that the ceremony was “awesome” and “exactly what it needed to be”.

In July, Stefani posted a series of photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing “dreams do come true!” in the caption.