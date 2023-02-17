Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blondie’s drummer has appeared to drop a massive bombshell about the band’s appearance at a certain festival this year.

The band’s drummer, Clem Burke has said that the band “are going to be playing” Glastonbury festival in June.

While being interviewed on Foxy Radio, Burke was asked about the band’s forthcoming show with Iggy Pop in Crystal Palace in July.

“We’re also doing Isle of Wight and we’re doing some other festivals,” the drummer begins in response to the mention of the show.

He then says: “I guess it hasn’t really been announced, the full list of artists to be playing Glastonbury, but we are going to be playing Glastonbury, so maybe you got an exclusive there.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Glastonbury Festival for comment.

The clip was cut and shared by Twitter account, The Glasto Thingy, who shares any rumours or information discovered about the potential line up.

Blondie is an American rock band founded by lead singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chirs Stein during the 1970s.

(L-R) Matt Katz-Bohen, guitarist Chris Stein, singer Debbie Harry and Clem Burke of Blondie (Getty Images)

Their famous tracks include “Heart of Glass”, “Call Me” and “One Way Or Another”.

The band last played the festival in 2014, and also played there in 1999.

To date, none of the Glastonbury 2023 line up has been revealed save for Elton John, who will headline the Sunday night.

Tickets for the festival already sold out in March ahead of any announcements of acts, as they have done in previous years.

Last year, headliners included the likes of Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

The Worthy Farm festival will take place between Wednesday 21 June and Sunday 25 June.