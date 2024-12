Blue Ivy performs with mom Beyoncé on stage at NFL halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Blue Ivy Carter has made another dancing appearance alongside her mother.

On Wednesday (December 25) Beyoncé performed the halftime show at the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium, playing songs from her newest album Cowboy Carter live for the first time.

As she opened her performance with a pre-recorded segment of her singing “16 Carriages” and “Blackbird” while riding in on a horse, she then transitioned to the football field in a white bodysuit covered in crystals, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat to sing “Ya Ya.”

She also brought in country singers Tanner Addlell, Brittany Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

At one point during the set, her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy could be seen standing in the middle of a crowd of background dancers, also dressed in all-white, before joining them. Toward the end of the performance, Blue Ivy returns to do-si-do alongside her mother. She was seen wearing a strapless white top and white pants with a fringe running down the outside of the legs.

Many fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over the mother-daughter interaction.

“Blue Ivy is eating the girlies up! I’m always so happy to see her perform right next to Beyonce,” one person wrote on X.

“Omg! Blue Ivy Carter, she is doing well with her mom @Beyonce. Awesome performance,” another post agreed.

Other musical guests throughout the performance included Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the special halftime show is believed to be part of a three-project deal with Netflix that she signed in 2019.

In the lead-up to her Christmas Day performance, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer shared a promotional video hilariously trolling Netflix for its previous buffering issues.

The streaming giant even joined in on the joke, commenting below her X/Twitter post: “Now hold on…” They also briefly changed their account bio to: “Roasted by beyoncé 12.24.24.”

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has performed alongside her mother. Back in 2023, she made an appearance as a dancer during the “Halo” singer’s Renaissance World Tour.

During one show in Paris, she joined her mother on stage during the song “Her Power” before Blue Ivy later led a troupe of dancers during “Black Parade,” pulling off some intricate footwork in front of an audience of more than 75,000 people.

She had previously performed at an exclusive Beyoncé event in Dubai in January, for a surprise duet of “Brown Skin Girl”, and served as a backup dancer for her mom at the 2022 Oscars.

Blue Ivy’s performance comes shortly after she made her film debut in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. The 12-year-old was confirmed to be a part of the movie, directed by Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins, back in April. She starred alongside her mother, Donald Glover, and Aaron Pierre in Disney’s prequel to their animated classic.

Blue Ivy, who has appeared in several of her parent’s music videos, but never a feature film, voiced the character Princess Kiara.

In a post on Instagram, Beyoncé honored her daughter’s big moment, writing: “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”