Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email

The woman who sued Bob Dylan for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was a child has dropped her case, following claims by the musician’s lawyers that she destroyed evidence.

In August 2021, the plaintiff (identified only as JC) alleged that she was plied with drugs and alcohol, aged 12, before Dylan, real name Robert Zimmerman, abused her at his apartment in New York and at the Chelsea Hotel on multiple occasions.

The woman alleged assault, battery and false imprisonment, as well as infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit further alleged that “over a six-week period between April and May of 1965, [Dylan] befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff”, which it claims was “part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse” her.

A spokesperson for Dylan told The Independent at the time: “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

In a new development this week, Dylan’s legal team filed a letter to the federal court on Wednesday (27 July), accusing the plaintiff of deleting important text messages, and suggested that “monetary sanctions” were necessary.

On Thursday (28 July), Dylan’s lawyers said the plaintiff had dropped the case.

Dylan in 2009 (Getty Images for AFI)

“This case is over,” said Dylan’s lead counsel, Orin Snyder, in a statement. “It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place. We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this... and that the case has been dismissed with prejudice.”

The lawsuit was filed at the court on behalf of the alleged victim last year, on the eve of the closure of the New York Child Victims Act “look back” window.

The act allowed victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their alleged attackers – regardless of how old the claims were.

If you’re worried about a child, even if you’re unsure, you can contact professional counsellors at the NSPCC for help, advice and support by emailing help@nspcc.org.uk or calling 0808 800 5000. For those aged 18 or under, Childline offers free, confidential advice and support whatever your concern and whenever you need help. Call 0800 1111 or Contact Childline.