Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of singers Nick and Aaron Carter, dies aged 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to Backstreet Boys star Nick and their late brother Aaron, has died aged 41.

A former makeup artist who appeared on the Carter family’s 2006 E! reality show, Bobbie Jean died in Florida on Saturday (23 December) morning.

Her death comes one year after former child star Aaron died in 2022 following an accidental drug overdose. Their sister Leslie Carter, another singer, died in 2012 of the same cause.

From L-R: Carter siblings Bobbie Jean, Leslie, Nick, Angel and Aaron in 2006 (Getty Images)

Bobbie Jean’s death was confirmed to TMZ by her mother Jane on Saturday, with the parent asking to be “left to grieve in private”.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” she said. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.

“However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.

“So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year old-grandaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

No cause of death was given, but People reports that the family believes Bobbie Jean died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

While many of her siblings found fame in their younger years, Bobbie Jean led a relatively private life with her young daughter Bella.

According to reports, Bobbie Jean worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist on Aaron’s tours during the early 2000s. She also appeared in eight episodes of the family’s reality show House of Carters, where she discussed her issues with addiction and substance abuse.

In June, People reported that Bobbie Jean was arrested for allegedly stealing stickers and pens from a craft store while in possession of Fentanyl.

The Carter siblings first found fame with Nick, who had a solo music career as a teenager after joining the Mickey Mouse Club. He then joined the Backstreet Boys aged just 13.

Brother Aaron gained recognition after opening for the boyband on their 1997 tour when he was just 10. His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

Aaron died in November of drowning after an accidental drug overdose aged 34. In October, his fiancée Melanie Martin filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Aaron’s two-year-old son Princeton Lyric Carter, alleging that doctors and pharmacies played a role in the late singer’s death.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP