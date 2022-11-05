Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Aaron Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, has died aged 34.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.

“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

Songs featured on the album include “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat”.

That same year, he toured with Britney Spears on her Oops!… I Did It Again Tour.

His released his most recent single, “Fool’s Gold”, in 2016, with his fifth album, LøVë , arriving in 2017. The singer’s acting credits include Lizzie McGuire and the Broadway musical Seussical.

He also appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2009, in which he finished in fifth place, and Food Network cookery series Rachael vs Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012.

In recent years, Carter had suffered from substance abuse and was involved in a series of drug-related arrests.

Aaron Carter has died, aged 34 (Getty Images)

Tributes have poured in for the singer, with songwriter Diane Warren writing: “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.”

TV personality Joey Sasso wrote: “Feel terrible about Aaron Carter passing away. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son. Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far to young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron.”

Carter is survived by his son, Prince.