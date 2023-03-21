Fans furious as Bollywood songs removed from Spotify

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of Bollywood songs have been removed from Spotify over apparent agreement issues with copyright owners.

The audio streaming and media service has reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the owners of a number of Bollywood tracks after the old one expired.

According to BBC, many famous songs such as “Malhari” from Bajirao Mastani and “Kala Chashma” from Baar Baar Dekho have been removed from the platform.

Many Indian fans are protesting against Spotify on Twitter after the songs disappeared from the platform.

“@spotifyindia can’t you give us a week notice before abruptly removing bollywood songs and destroying our playlists because you couldn’t secure rights?” one fan wrote. “Who’s gonna remember all the songs for me now? Eminem?”

Another person added: “Begging Spotify to renew their agreement w whoever to get them Bollywood songs back i will literally go insane pls Bollywood is the only thing keeping me connected to the motherland.”

One person wrote: “So at what point do Spotify put all the Bollywood songs back on cause I’m dying.”

Many people also said that they’re on the verge of cancelling their Spotify subscription and “moving to Apple Music”.

“That’s it I’m moving to Apple Music, can’t believe #spotify has took down all Bollywood songs I’m crying,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Half of my playlist is gone and I have a birthday party tonight.

“Game over Spotify, I’m moving to Apple Music.”

The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment.

“Is Spotify planning on putting the Bollywood songs back on anytime soon or am I gonna be forced to switch to Apple Music I need answers,” another fan wrote.

Earlier this month, Spotify launched its biggest redesign ever, adding a new feed that borrows from TikTok and YouTube to encourage people to scroll through the app.

The changes come amid an increasing move from Spotify away from the traditional collections of songs and albums that it launched with, and into new kinds of content such as podcasts.