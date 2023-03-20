Rick Ross’s neighbours ‘annoyed by his pet buffalo’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rick Ross’s two pet buffalo have reportedly been causing a scene in Georgia, US.

The rapper has owned the animals since last March, when a friend purchased them for his birthday.

The buffalo have since been grazing on the 280 acres of Ross’s “Promise Land” estate, but it seems they have been breaking boundaries.

According to reports, the animals have wandered beyond his land and into his neighbours’ grounds on several occasions.

A neighbour reported the roaming buffalos to the police, per TMZ, who shared footage of the animals.

According to the US outlet, police told the neighbour in question that the issue was a civil dispute and not a legal one.

The Independent attempted to contact a representative of Ross for comment.

Ross was gven the animals by his friend and business partner Darius Burton for his birthday in 2022.

Burton was apparently planning to buy him giraffes but decided the commitment was too much for the rapper.

Instead, he opted for buffalo. “We are gifting Ross these buffalo after a conversation at his birthday party back in January,” he said in 2022.

“I wanted to get him a giraffe but he wasn’t ready for that commitment so he said, ‘let’s start smaller, like a cow’. I said, ‘nah, everyone has cows, I want you to have something nobody in your state has, I’m getting you a buffalo,’” he added.

“This is something I spoke into existence,” said Ross on his present. “My whole life I wanted a heifer. I got a heifer!”