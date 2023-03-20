Emily Watson recalls Daniel Day-Lewis’s response when she questioned method acting extremes
Day-Lewis starred in IRA drama ‘The Boxer’ with Watson
Actor Emily Watson has recalled the response Daniel Day-Lewis gave her when she asked him about his method acting.
The pair co-starred in the 1997 IRA drama The Boxer together. Day-Lewis, who is now retired, was known for using method acting techniques when inhabiting roles.
In a new interview with The Guardian, Watson remembered questioning Day-Lewis on why he chose that approach.
“He said to me: ‘I’m not a good enough actor not to,” she said.
Watson herself does not method act, but spoke about the lengths she would go to prepare for a role.
“I need to immerse myself very fully for a role. It’s really about kidding your body that this is real,” she said. “You can find all sorts of different ways of tricking yourself.”
The 56-year-old actor was speaking ahead of her new film God’s Creatures, co-starring Paul Mescal, in which she plays a mother whose son has been accused of rape.
Watson went on to explain that her full-on approach to acting has at times cost her emotionally.
In one particularly intense period, she had to access therapy after playing Julie Nicholson in 2015’s A Song For Jenny.
Nicholson was the mother of Jenny, a 24-year-old woman who was killed in the London tube bombings on 7/7.
“Despite saying, ‘This didn’t happen to you, babe, you’re the actress, don’t be such an idiot,’ I found myself just very wobbly, very tearful and not able to cope with things,” Watson said.
God’s Creatures is released in Cinemas on 31 March.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies