This Morning viewers have accused Bonnie Tyler of miming along to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during a performance on the show.

On Wednesday (12 April), the singer appeared on ITV’s talk show to discuss her new memoir, as well as the 40th anniversary of her hit song.

Discussing the track, the 71-year-old said that she “never gets bored” of performing the track, before treating hosts Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson to a rendition.

However, viewers at home were unconvinced by the performance, claiming that Tyler looked like she was lip-syncing along with the track.

“And here’s Bonnie Tyler singing live!! Errrm no she f***ing isn’t!!” tweeted one viewer.

“Few people can belt out #BonnieTyler’s epic power ballad #TotalEclipseOfTheHeart. It seems neither can #BonnieTyler,” another comment read.

One commenter theorised: “Bonnie Tyler’s performance on this morning was definitely lip synced.”

“Sorry but that couldn’t have been any more obvious that Bonnie Tyler was miming then. I get she won’t sound like she used to but I’d rather she made the effort,” another viewer wrote.

“I don’t think Bonnie Tyler was convincing anyone there with her very embarrassing miming. That was painful to watch,” one tweet read.

Nonetheless, some viewers supported Tyler, saying that she looked and sounded “incredible”.

The Independent has contacted Tyler’s representatives for comment.

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” was released in 1983 and featured on Tyler’s fifth album Faster Than the Speed of Night.

It topped the UK charts and earned Tyler a Grammy nomination, and today often places highly on lists of the greatest songs of the Eighties.

Tyler has previously stated that she still loves singing the song, along with her other best-known hit “Holding Out For a Hero”.

While receiving an MBE in February, Tyler said: “Lots of people ask me ‘Aren’t you fed up of singing it?’, but there is no way. I love it and everybody does, it is a karaoke classic.”