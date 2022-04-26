Brass Against singer instructed to perform in ‘no pee zone’ on first date of Tool tour
Vocalist Sophia Urista went viral last year after urinating on a fan during a live performance
Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.
The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.
Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.
On Saturday (23 April), the band played their first date in support of Tool’s 2022 European tour.
After arriving at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, the band encountered a sign taped to the stage, reading: “NO PEE ZONE – No Urine Is To Be Deposited, Placed, Distributed, Sprinkled, Poured And/or Spread In This Immediate Area.”
Urista shared a photo of the sign on Twitter, alongside the hashtags “Tool” and “Copenhagen”.
The urination incidenet last November provoked condemnation online, after a clip of the moment filmed by an audience member went viral.
In her apology, Urista said: “I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did.
“I apologise to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them.”
