Brian May reveals what changed his mind about starring in ‘moving’ CBBC show

Brian May has spoken of how he was moved to take part in a special episode of CBBC series Andy and the Band, after initially having doubts about the idea.

The Queen guitarist was offered the chance to star in the children’s TV show as the Godfather of Rock, who makes music with the band The Odd Socks.

Each episode of the show features presenter Andy Day and his band completing odd jobs to help their fans and save the day. Previous guest stars have included Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, and BBC Radio’s Zoe Ball.

“It was very moving because it's a great story, it's such a lovely look into what happens to kids and how they lose their confidence and what can be done,” May told the PA news agency of his episode..

“It is a good song, I didn't write it, I did contribute. I'm a person who can't help sticking my oar in so we did collaborate on it.”

The 74-year-old pointed out that the band speak to children who “feel like they’re an outcast – it’s an antibullying campaign built into what they do, which I think is wonderful”.

“It must give so many kids confidence who have lost their belief because they're regarded as something different, a bit odd, and they get bullied,” he continued.

“All the grown ups that I've shown it to have been very moved, some of them have cried, which is great.”

Brian May says he was moved by the message of the CBBC series (Getty Images)

May said he had initially meant to turn down the offer due to the fact that he was still suffering with Covid-19.

However, after hearing the song he thought, “I have to do this.”

“These things are very serious, I have grandchildren now and I know, all over again, what happens in schools, and it's so easy for a kid to be marginalised,” May said of the programme’s antibullying theme.

“You don't realise how much damage that can do to kids. So it's grown ups that need to be educated, not just the kids.”

Presenter Day said: “Working with Brian has been a musical dream come true, as I am huge Queen fan, but most importantly he completely understood the ethos and message of inclusivity we share in everything we do.”

May, who is triple-jabbed, told followers in December that he believed he caught Covid-19 while attending a friend’s birthday meal with his wife, EastEnders star Anita Dobson, and a small group of friends.

He observed that, while the Omicron variant appeared to be faster-spreading that others, it was less effective at spreading to a person’s lungs or causing breathing difficulties.

“If this is true, this is REAL cause for long term optimism,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are looking at an organism which is well on the road to be coming just another cold or flu germ to be dealt with as we have always done. But it has to be said that this whole pandemic has taught us a thing or two as far as behaving sensibly in the face of such pervasive pathogens.”

Additional reporting by Press Association