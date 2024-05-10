Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson placed in conservatorship after death of his wife

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brian Wilson has been placed in a court conservatorship to manage his personal and medical decisions by a judge in Los Angeles.

The Beach Boys founder, 81, has what his doctor describes as a “major neurocognitive disorder”.

At a hearing on Thursday (9 May), Los Angeles superior court judge Gus T May approved the petition filed by Wilson’s family and inner circle after the death of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, in January.

She had previously been handling most of his work and affairs.

During the brief hearing, May said: “I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary.”

He added that evidence shows that Wilson consents to the arrangement and lacks the capacity to make healthcare decisions.

Brian Wilson performing in Los Angeles in 2015 ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

May appointed two of Wilson’s longtime representatives, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, as his conservators. There were no significant objections raised.

Two of Wilson’s seven children, Carnie and Wendy Wilson from the singing group Wilson Phillips, asked through their attorney that all the children be added to a group text chain about their father and that they all be consulted on medical decisions. The judge granted the stipulations.

A doctor’s declaration filed with the petition in February said Wilson has a “major neurocognitive disorder”, is taking medication for dementia and “is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter”.

When Ledbetter Wilson died in January, Wilson paid tribute to her on social media.

Writing on X/Twitter, the “God Only Knows” songwriter said: “My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning.

“Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost. Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career.

“She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy Brian.”

In 2014, Wilson and Ledbetter’s relationship was retold in the biopic Love & Mercy, which starred Paul Dano as the young Wilson and John Cusack and Elizabeth Banks as the older Wilson and Ledbetter.

The film chronicled Wilson’s struggles with mental illness, as well as his complicated relationship with his therapist and legal guardian Dr Eugene Landy (Paul Giamatti). Ledbetter eventually helped free Wilson from Landy’s control.

Additional reporting by agencies