Brian Wilson, the shy genius and co-founder behind California rock band The Beach Boys, could be placed under a conservatorship amid declining health, his family has said.

According to a court filing seen by US media, the 81-year-old musician is suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)”.

A conservatorship is a legal arrangement where a judge appoints a guardian to manage the personal and business affairs of a person who is no longer capable of doing so themselves.

Court records showed the filing was made on Wednesday 14 February.

In a statement to People, Wilson’s family said that “after careful consideration” between him, his seven children, housekeeper Gloria Ramos and his doctors, “we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person”.

The statement continued: “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house, who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

Wilson's family added that the legendary musician will still be able to “enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses”.

Brian Wilson’s wife, Melinda, died aged 77 in January

A court hearing in the matter is scheduled for 26 April. Wilson will apparently be unable to attend due to “medical inability”.

The Independent has contacted Wilson’s representatives for comment.

The news comes one month after Wilson’s wife of 28 years, Melinda, died aged 77. According to the filing, she had been looking after his “daily living needs” and was the one who helped Wilson overcome his psychiatric problems, after he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

Wilson, known for writing and producing some of the greatest pop songs of all time – from “Good Vibrations” to “California Girls” – once described his symptoms as involving “auditory hallucinations”, including voices that “say something derogatory” to him.

“I have to be strong enough to say to them, ‘Hey, would you quit stalking me? F*** off!” he told Ability magazine. “Don’t talk to me – leave me alone!’ I have to say these types of things all day long. It’s like a fight.”

Brian Wilson performs at the 2004 BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel (Getty Images)

In 2019, he postponed a US tour due to feeling “mentally insecure”.

In a statement, the “I Get Around” singer told fans he had been “living with mental illness for many decades”. Following surgery on his back, he said he “started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for a while. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure, is how I’d describe it.

“I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. It’s something I’ve never dealt with before and we can’t figure it out just yet.”

The court filing for Wilson’s conservatorship reportedly included a note from his doctor that he is “easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose”.

Wilson apparently “often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

The Beach Boys performing in 1971 (Getty)

In January, publisher Genesis Publications announced a new hardcover edition of The Beach Boys, the only official book as told by the band’s original members, would be released on 2 April.

The autobiography is told through the words of Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston, and is accompanied by rare photos spanning the band’s six-decade career.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.