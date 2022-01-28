Paloma Faith and Christina Aguilera have been confirmed as headliners for Brighton Pride 2022.

The LGBT+ pride event has been cancelled for two years running as a result of the pandemic, but is set to go ahead this year on the weekend from 5 to 7 August.

Organisers have said that Aguilera will play on the Saturday evening, while Faith will perform on the Sunday.

In 2020, Faith was awarded the Honorary Gay Award by Attitude magazine.

“When I hear homophobia, I take it personally,” said the musician. “It feels like I’m defending myself.”

Mariah Carey had been scheduled to headline last year’s festival, which would have marked the event’s 30th anniversary.

Paloma Faith pictured in 2020 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Other acts are also set to be announced by organisers over the next week.

Previous headliners include Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears.

When last year’s event was cancelled, Brighton Pride director Paul Kemp said that the pandemic had made it “impossible to deliver a safe event with any certainty”.

“We can’t wait to bring Pride back in 2022 better than ever,” he added at the time.