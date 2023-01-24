Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.

The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.

On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.

Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.

David Guetta will make his debut performances at the Brits, joined by previous winner Becky Hill and singer Ella Henderson.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated for the BRIT Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here,” said Guetta.

Meanwhile, Becky Hill said: “My first Brits performance! This is what dreams are made of & I’m so excited to be performing alongside David Guetta who handed me my Best Dance Act Brit last year.”

Pop singer Ella Henderson was also over the moon to be performing at the awards.

“Growing up, I remember watching the Brits live performances from so many iconic artists that I idolised & I always dreamt of one day being up on that stage,” Henderson said.

“So to be a part of this year’s lineup alongside some incredible artists is an absolute honour! I can’t wait - what an amazing way to kick off this year!” she added.

This year’s ceremony will take place on a Saturday for the first time at The O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.