Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023

Sam Smith, Ella Henderson, Wet Leg, Cat Burns and Kim Petras will also perform live at the ceremony

Megan Graye
Tuesday 24 January 2023 10:39
Comments
Harry Styles performs Juice with Lizzo

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.

The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.

On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.

Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.

David Guetta will make his debut performances at the Brits, joined by previous winner Becky Hill and singer Ella Henderson.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated for the BRIT Award, as I have always felt a strong connection to British music and culture and had amazing experiences here,” said Guetta.

David Guetta will also perform at this year’s Brit Awards

(brits )

Meanwhile, Becky Hill said: “My first Brits performance! This is what dreams are made of & I’m so excited to be performing alongside David Guetta who handed me my Best Dance Act Brit last year.”

Pop singer Ella Henderson was also over the moon to be performing at the awards.

“Growing up, I remember watching the Brits live performances from so many iconic artists that I idolised & I always dreamt of one day being up on that stage,” Henderson said.

“So to be a part of this year’s lineup alongside some incredible artists is an absolute honour! I can’t wait - what an amazing way to kick off this year!” she added.

This year’s ceremony will take place on a Saturday for the first time at The O2 Arena on Saturday 11 February.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

