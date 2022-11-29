Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three acts have been shortlisted for the Brit Awards 2023 Rising Star prize.

Producer and singer Nia Archives, singer-songwriter Cat Burns and girlband FLO are all in the running for the award, which will be announced on 8 December.

The 2023 Brits Rising Star award is supported by BBC Radio 1 and is chosen by an invited panel of music industry insiders and experts.

The award is open to British artists who (as of 31 October 2022) have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20, or achieved more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart.

Previous winners have included the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender and Celeste.

One of this year’s shortlists is low-fi jungle singer and producer Nia Archives, who says she is “overwhelmed and happy” to hear the news.

Originally born in Leeds, the multi-skilled artist relocated to Manchester at 16 where she formed a close community of like-minded ravers.

Rising Star nominee Nia Archives (BRITs 2023 Rising Star - Nia Archives.jpg)

Within this scene, she learnt to perform by taking the mic at house parties to sing and freestyle, later teaching herself production. She is now at University in London studying music business and production.

“Words won’t describe how I’m feeling about being nominated for the Brits Rising Star,” she said. “Growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me.”

FLO are a three-piece girl band made up of Renée, Jorja and Stella.

The group took the music world by storm after releasing their Nineties-influenced debut “Cardboard Box” earlier this year, which earnt praise from US artists including Brandy, JoJo, SZA and Missy Elliott.

Rising Star nominee FLO (BRITs 2023 Rising Star - FLO.jpg)

“We all grew up watching the Brits with our mums, and have been inspired by the girl groups and powerful female artists who have performed on that stage,” said the group of their nomination.

“Girl groups are back and we want to pave the way for more artists to achieve their dreams. We hope that this is the first of many Brit nominations for FLO,” they added.

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns said making the shortlist was a “bucket list” moment.

“I’m super grateful for the year I’ve had and am so honoured to have been chosen!,” said the 22-year-old from south London.

Rising Star nominee Cat Burns (BRITs 2023 Rising Star - Cat Burns.jpg)

Burns garnered industry attention after she went viral on social media for sharing a cover of her singing her song “Go” with her mum.

The song was written about her coming out experience and received attention from Sam Smith, whom she is now supporting on tour.

The Brit Awards with Mastercard 2023 will take place on Saturday 11 February at the The O2 arena.