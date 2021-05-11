Brit Awards 2021: Jack Whitehall mocks Laurence Fox after failed London mayor bid

Jack Whitehall took a swipe at failed London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox while hosting the Brit Awards 2021.

Looking for positives after what he described as a “tough” year for the music industry, the comedian pointed out that Fox’s “tragic foray into politics” means that “at least he finally stopped making music.”

Tonight’s Brit Awards mark the first live large-scale indoor event in London since March last year. The ceremony is taking place as usual at the O2 Arena and features live performances from the likes of The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Headie One, and this year’s BRITs Rising Star-award winner Griff.

The show will also feature a special performance by Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk accompanied by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir. Taylor Swift is also set to be honoured with this year’s Global Icon award, as she attends the event in person.

To watch from home, you can tune in to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

