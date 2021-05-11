The Brit Awards take place tonight (Tuesday 11 May), marking the first live large-scale indoor event since March last year. The ceremony will be taking place as usual at the O2 Arena and will include a number of live performances.

Coldplay will open the show, with early reports suggesting they’ll play their new single “Higher Power” on a pontoon floating on the Thames near the arena.

Other performers include The Weeknd, whose appearance is notable given that he’s currently boycotting the Grammy Awards, along with Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Rag’n’Bone Man, and this year’s BRITs Rising Star-award winner Griff.

The show will also feature a special performance by P!nk accompanied by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

Additionally, Jack Whitehall is returning as the show’s host.

Among those hoping to take home Brit Awards tonight are AJ Tracey, Headie One, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B, Jessie Ware and Celeste.

Taylor Swift is also set to be honoured with this year’s Global Icon award.

To watch from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also follow the The Independent’s live coverage here.