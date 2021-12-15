Britney Spears confuses fans after welcoming ‘new addition to the family’

Britney Spears has trolled her fans with her latest Instagram post.

The singer posted a cryptic message on her social media page on Tuesday (14 December) that has left some of her followers feeling confused.

In it, Spears mocks feeding a baby, which she pretends to rock in her arms.

“New addition to the family,” she wrote, adding: “Guess if it’s a boy or a girl.”

Spears then thanked her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, who replied with five “shocked face” emojis.

While many wondered what Spears was talking about, many assumed she must be holding a new pet.

Others highlighted that Spears loves tricking her fans, with one person writing: “Queen of trolling the internet.”

Spears, who turned 40 earlier this month, recently shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her two sons in celebration of their recent birthdays.

Britney Spears confused fans with latest Instagram post (Instagram)

“My boys’ birthdays were last week… and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things… I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men,” she wrote.

“If they’re reading this… which I’m pretty sure they’re not… I love you two little devils so much!!!” she added.

Spears shares her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In November, Spears was freed from her controversial conservatorship, which she had been under for 13 years.