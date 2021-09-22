Britney Spears has shared a heartwarming post dedicated to her two sons in celebration of their recent birthdays.

On Tuesday (21 September), the pop star shared a graphic on Instagram reading: “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son”.

Spears accompanied the quote with a lengthy caption raving about her two children: Jayden James, who turned 15 on 12 September, and Sean Preston, who turned 16 on 14 September.

“My boys’ birthdays were last week… and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things… I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men,” wrote the singer.

The 39-year-old revealed that she and her sons “had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes” to commemorate the milestone.

She added: “It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days. My babies in a suit!!! It’s crazy!!! And girls get ready because my boys are so handsome!!!”

The “Toxic” singer continued to write that “there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private” but noted that they are “both extremely talented”.

“If they’re reading this… which I’m pretty sure they’re not… I love you two little devils so much!!!” concluded the Grammy-winner, who shares her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears has previously spoken about respecting her children’s privacy.

In March, the singer shared a rare photo of herself and her sons, writing that “they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it”.

Yesterday (21 September), Spears returned to Instagram one week after deactivating her profile.

“I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already,” she wrote, sharing a photograph from her weekend getaway in Palm Springs with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

On 17 September, Spears had reassured fans on Twitter revealing that she was “just taking a little break from social media” to celebrate her engagement with her long-time boyfriend.